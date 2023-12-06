Korn/Ferry: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 97 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $712.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $704 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Korn/Ferry expects its per-share earnings to range from 96 cents to $1.02.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $645 million to $665 million for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KFY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KFY

