Knot Offshore: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 13, 2023, 4:26 PM

ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.6 million in its third quarter.

The Aberdeen, Britain-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share.

The tanker company that serves the energy industry posted revenue of $72.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNOP

