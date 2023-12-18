Live Radio
Kaspien Holdings Inc: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 18, 2023, 5:56 PM

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) on Monday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share.

The specialty retailer posted revenue of $26.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KSPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KSPN

