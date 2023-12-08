Johnson Outdoor: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) on Friday reported a loss of $16 million…

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) on Friday reported a loss of $16 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of $1.56 per share.

The outdoor gear company posted revenue of $96.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.5 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $663.8 million.

