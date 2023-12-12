Johnson Controls: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORK, Ireland (AP) — CORK, Ireland (AP) — Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

CORK, Ireland (AP) — Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $549 million.

The Cork, Ireland-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The diversified technology and industrial company posted revenue of $6.91 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.85 billion, or $2.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.79 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Johnson Controls expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 50 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $3.80 per share.

