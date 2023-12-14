Jabil: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $194 million.

The St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.54 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $8.39 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.73 to $2.13.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7 billion to $7.6 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Jabil expects full-year earnings to be $9 per share, with revenue expected to be $31 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBL

