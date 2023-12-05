J.Jill: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $11.6 million in its…

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $11.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 78 cents per share.

The retailer of women’s clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $150.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JILL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JILL

