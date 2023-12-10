Is Your Home Alone for the Holidays? How to Keep Your House Bandit-Free

When your family goes out of town for the holidays, fingers crossed, you won’t leave a kid behind. But then…

When your family goes out of town for the holidays, fingers crossed, you won’t leave a kid behind. But then who’s going to keep your home safe from the criminals waiting to pounce on an empty house or apartment? There’s no need to call on Kevin McCallister of “Home Alone” if you follow these ways to secure your home before you take off for the holidays.

Lock Up

It’s obvious — maybe too obvious — but it’s easy for homeowners to forget to do a final check on the door handle when they’re juggling suitcases, presents for family and a road trip’s worth of snacks. If you don’t lock up, you’re making it easy on criminals. “The burglars are most likely coming through the front door,” says Chris McGoey, president at McGoey Security Consulting based in Jonesborough, Tennessee. Before you leave, double-check that doors and windows are locked, and try the front door as you leave to ensure it’s completely secure.

Go for a Monitored Security System

When shopping around for a home security system, you can opt for monitored or unmonitored systems. A monitored system requires an annual fee, but can provide peace of mind and allows homeowners to manage their home security remotely. “When an alarm is triggered, the system sends a signal to the monitoring center, and professionals at the center can then contact the homeowner or emergency services,” says Kirk MacDowell, home security expert at Batten Safe.

Unmonitored systems rely on audible alarms or notifications, MacDowell says, and those who choose this option are typically looking for something more cost-effective or have privacy concerns. He recommends monitored systems, particularly those that use an intrusion system, also known as the burglar alarm system, on outdoor cameras.

“That way, you have confirmation there’s an actual burglary, and in most jurisdictions that yields a quicker law-enforcement response,” MacDowell says.

Go High-Tech With Your Doorbell

If you want to increase your security before burglars even try to break in, a remote-access video doorbell is an effective option. If you’re not home, you can voice answer through your phone when someone rings your doorbell, explains David DeMille, a home security expert and website manager for ASecureLife.com, a personal security ratings and rankings website. A voice answer will likely send criminals away, even if they can tell you’re responding from somewhere else. “Either way, they know you’re watching,” DeMille says.

Be Diligent

When you’re rushing to get out of the house and on the road, it can be tough to go through a laundry list of tasks to ensure your home is secure. But it’s useful to be in the habit already — whether it’s activating your security system, double-checking the deadbolt or setting light timers. “There’s always human error. The old theory’s true: If it can go wrong, it will go wrong,” says Paul Ciepiela, a detective for Baltimore County Police.

Get To Know Your Neighbors

Unlike in “Home Alone,” chances are slim that the entire neighborhood will be out of town. If you’re friendly with the people on your block — in a neighborhood watch or otherwise — those who stick around during the holidays are more likely to think twice if they see something out of the ordinary. “You should be familiar with your neighbors because neighborhoods can form community watch parties and create emergency plans,” MacDowell says.

Have Friends Collect the Mail

“Don’t let newspapers or sales [fliers] pile up at your door. It is an indication to a burglar that no one is home,” says Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons of the Homeland Security Bureau in the District of Columbia.

Neighbors can also pick up your mail, packages and help pull your trash and recycling bins in for you when you’re away. “Those are two signs that burglars can look for to determine whether someone is home or not,” McDowell says. You can also hold post office mail and newspaper delivery for the duration you’re gone and reschedule package delivery from UPS or FedEx for after you return.

Beware of Burglar-Friendly Landscaping

Bushes and trees that hide windows and doors from the street can be ideal cloaking for a burglar trying to sneak into your home. But you can landscape to deter criminals as well. Your landscaping should ensure there’s no easy place to hide and make it difficult to get close to windows. “Putting bushes underneath windows, especially ones that have thorns, can be a great deterrent,” DeMille says. Lighted walkways, motion-detecting spotlights and a front porch light also help prevent potential burglars from getting a good look at your home’s interior.

Time the Lights

A dark house all night is a good sign the home is empty, but so is a house that stays lit all day. “Most burglaries happen when you are away from home, usually during the day while people are at work,” MacDowell says. He recommends using a remote lighting system that allows you to turn lights on and off at your discretion. You can also attach light timers to a few lamps throughout your home so they go on when it starts to get dark, and then turn off in the morning.

Fake Like Someone’s There

You don’t need a cardboard cutout of Michael Jordan dancing around your living room to make it seem like someone’s home. TV simulator lights, like the one by FakeTV, are sold on Amazon and at stores such as Home Depot and Wal-Mart. “It actually throws colored lights up against the walls and it mimics the TV being on but uses a lot less electricity,” DeMille says. Set a timer on the TV light simulator and it looks like someone is watching TV for a few hours during the day and night.

Turn Your Phone Ringer Down

An age-old strategy for burglars is to call a home phone line before attempting to break in. Even if the burglar isn’t the one calling, hearing the phone ringing without an answer from outside can be enough to inspire a break-in. To make it more difficult for criminals, turn the ringer down so it can’t be heard from outside the home.

Keep Your Live Reports to a Minimum

It may be hard to not document your Christmas trip to Hawaii all over Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and X, but if your home is empty, it might be the best move. Friends, acquaintances and even strangers may see your airport selfie and make plans to stop by your empty abode while you’re away. Waiting until you’re back home to post about your vacation on social media is a safer bet.

