IDT: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — IDT Corp. (IDT) on Monday reported profit of $7.7 million in its…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — IDT Corp. (IDT) on Monday reported profit of $7.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 32 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $301.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.