IDT: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 4, 2023, 5:18 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — IDT Corp. (IDT) on Monday reported profit of $7.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 32 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $301.2 million in the period.

