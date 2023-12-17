How to Turn Your Home Office into a Welcoming Guest Room

The holidays tend to include overnight guests — for some homeowners that may require shifting their otherwise mundane home office…

The holidays tend to include overnight guests — for some homeowners that may require shifting their otherwise mundane home office into a welcoming spot for short- and long-term visitors.

That means hiding your paperwork piles as best you can, upgrading the decor, purchasing a new mattress or installing a Murphy bed as well as bringing in an air purifier to make your guests feel welcome.

With a greater number of employees working remotely, the holidays are the ideal time to think about how you use your home office and how it can transition into a guest space, says Challie Stillman, vice president of marketing and brand strategy at multipurpose furniture brand Resource Furniture in New York.

“With many people continuing to work from home, at least on a hybrid basis, the demand for flexible, 24/7 functionality has never been greater, and we find the number one request from clients is a home office/guest room solution,” Stillman says. “Wall beds unlock additional square footage by hiding the bed, the single largest piece of furniture in the home, doubling up on functionality where a traditional bed would otherwise be sitting idle most of the year.”

Don’t Break the Bank

Budgetwise, this transition from home office to guest room doesn’t need to be costly, experts agree. Adding a new blanket, putting some pictures on the wall or splashing on a fresh coat of paint will cost the average homeowner less than $100 and maybe a weekend’s worth of DIY work. Larger projects, like adding a Murphy bed or a new mattress, may be more expensive, with a tab of more than $1,000.

What do you do if you still need to work while your guest is visiting? You may need to negotiate some time in that room if you want to grab paperwork from a filing cabinet or your favorite mug warmer from your desk, experts say. Other than that, you should keep that space separate for your guests and perhaps work from your own bedroom or dining room.

Top Ways to Create a Relaxing Space

Here are eight tips for making any home office feel more like a relaxing space for sleeping, hanging out and enjoying a visit during the holidays for your guests.

Declutter and clean. This has to be the first step toward preparing a home office and transitioning it into a proper bedroom, says Eric Bramlett, a realtor and owner of Bramlett Residential, a real estate brokerage in Austin, Texas. “Getting rid of clutter makes it inviting for guests, who won’t feel like you simply pushed everything into a corner,” Bramlett says. “Keep only what you need so they’re more room. Less stuff means less stress and a calm vibe.”

Upgrade the bed. If the office already has a couch, you’re in luck. But if you have the financial means and the time, you should try to go beyond that old sofa or breezy inflatable mattress. If you have space, a Murphy bed that folds back into a cabinet or into the wall is a nice way to ensure your guests get a good night’s sleep. Your desk can be turned into another way for a guest to store their suitcase off of the floor, says Ladina Schopf, an architect at Vera Gloor AG in Zurich, Switzerland. “Utilize multifunctional furniture such as wall beds or convertible desks to maximize the available space in the room,” Schopf recommends.

Offer seating. Having a chair where your guest can read or rest is an advantage during their visit, says Rudolph Diesel, a London-based interior designer and founder of Rudolph Diesel London. “A day bed or a luxury futon are both great options as they can change from a seat into a comfortable bed at night,” Diesel says. “You’ll also want to look for furniture items that can store personal items and some bedding. Drawers placed under a raised couch can be a great solution for this.”

Boost the decorations. You may prefer to keep your home office a blank slate to avoid distractions. But a guest room needs some personality and decor to make it feel like a respite from family drama, says Samantha Odo, a real estate sales representative with Cloud Realty Inc., in the Toronto area. “Consider adding a few amenities like a water carafe and glasses, some travel-sized toiletries and maybe even a small vase of fresh flowers,” Odo says.

Upgrade the lighting. That harsh light that you need to illuminate your laptop isn’t going to cut it for guests, Diesel says. “Various lighting items will also help the transition as a bedside lamp can replace the overhead light when it comes time to wind down,” he says. Ambient as well as task-lighting options allow different activities and moods to occur naturally.

Supply storage. Your guest likely will bring a suitcase, and they’ll want to unpack more than just your present. “Add a small clothing rack for your guests. This will not take up much space and it offers your guest a place to hang their items,” says Erika Ross, an interior decorator with DR Interiors in Lexington, Kentucky. “Look for a clothing rack that has wheels so you can easily store it somewhere else if you don’t want to keep it in the room all of the time.”

Provide privacy. Your guests will feel more at home if they feel like the space is truly theirs for the duration of their stay. No one wants to be changing their clothing or wrapping surprise gifts and get rudely interrupted. “Implement room dividers or acoustic panels to create privacy and reduce noise disturbances for guests,” Schopf says. Also think about adjustable window treatments, like blinds or curtains that allow guests to control the light and add privacy.

Add some air. Make sure the windows can open and add a fan for white noise. If you really want to upgrade the space from musty and dusty, think about how the guest will want to use the space and add an air purifier. “While ventilation isn’t often prioritized in an office setting, it will make all the difference when used as a bedroom,” Diesel says. “An air purifier can go a long way to keep the air fresh.”

