How to Get Rid of a Cold and the Flu

It happens every winter. No matter how careful I am to avoid others who are ill and how I try to stay on top of hand hygiene, I end up with a cold.

For me, it usually starts with a sore throat, and it often arrives after staying up too late finishing a project or hanging out with friends. The next morning, my head aches, my nose runs endlessly, my throat feels like it’s on fire, and I struggle to get out of bed and get on with my day.

As soon as those symptoms start, I reach for lots of water and hot tea with honey. I try to get as much rest as I can — I know my immune system is going to need all the help it can get to prevent this cold from turning into bronchitis. I have mild asthma, and when a cold settles into my chest, it’ll take up residence for a month, causing lots of coughing and discomfort.

So, what’s really happening when I get sick like this, and what’s the best way to short-circuit this near-annual process? Read on for tips from experts for how to get through your next cold or flu with as little misery as possible.

What Is the Difference Between a Cold and the Flu?

Common colds and the flu are both caused by viruses, which are spread through tiny droplets when an infected person talks, coughs or sneezes.

Both can creep up on you just about any time, but they’re more prevalent in the winter when we spend more time indoors. In enclosed spaces, the dry air helps germs move from one infected person to everyone else.

The cold and the flu, however, are not the same. The flu, for instance, is a specific infection caused by the influenza virus. The common cold, on the other hand, describes a “constellation of symptoms related to the upper respiratory tract,” says Dr. Christopher D. Vercammen-Grandjean, an internal medicine physician with Providence St. Joseph Heritage Tustin — Providence 65+ Health Center in Tustin, California. The upper respiratory tract includes the sinuses, nasal passageways, throat, ears and eyes. Symptoms of the cold and flu tend to overlap and can include:

— Fever.

— Cough.

— Sore throat.

— Runny or stuffy nose.

— Body or muscle aches.

— Headaches.

— Fatigue.

— Vomiting or diarrhea, which is usually more common in children than adults.

One telltale sign you’ve got the flu instead of a cold? A fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Natural Home Remedies for Cold and Flu

Generally, Vercammen says there are no “slam dunk remedies” to cure or limit cold and flu symptoms. There are, however, some tried-and-true means of easing symptoms that may help you feel a little better. These include:

— Hydrating.

— Resting.

— Drinking warm liquids.

— Adding honey to warm drinks.

— Inhaling steam or using a humidifier.

— Irrigating your nasal passages or gargling with salt water.

— Taking an over-the-counter pain medicine.

Hydrating

The most important thing you can do is stay hydrated.

“There are some medical conditions where fluid intake does need to be watched, but for most people, it will be important to make sure you are taking in enough fluids,” says Dr. Carrie Horn, chief medical officer at National Jewish Health in Denver. “Being dehydrated can make people feel worse, with more body aches, dizziness and headaches.”

Vercammen recommends drinking 1.5 to 2 liters of fluid per day to help prevent dehydration for most people.

“If you have chronic heart, liver or kidney disease, ask your doctor what a good fluid intake level should be for you,” he adds.

Resting

When you get infected with a virus, your immune system mounts a defense. This is a taxing process for your body, so one of the next best ways to support it is to take it easy.

“It’s OK to take time to allow your body to recover. Exercise should be limited to light or moderate at most, and if you are coughing or short of breath, it’s better to just skip it,” Horn says.

Drinking warm liquids

Herbal teas or light broth can both help soothe a sore throat. These warm liquids will also help keep you well hydrated.

Adding honey to warm drinks

Honey can be a natural throat soother and contains antimicrobial and antibacterial properties to fight off germs and bacteria.

“Hot tea with honey can help you feel better by coating the throat to minimize coughing and improve both congestion and inflammation as well as sore throat,” says. Dr. Barbara Bawer, clinical assistant professor for family and community medicine at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Inhaling steam or using a humidifier

Inhaling steam that has menthol or eucalyptus oil in it can also provide relief. Using a “humidifier or steam can also be helpful to loosen mucus and breathe easier,” Bawer says.

Irrigating your nasal passages or gargling with salt water

Water or saline spray can be particularly useful, especially if you have a stuffy nose.

“For additional congestion and drainage relief, try gargling with salt water and rinsing your nasal passages with saline,” Bawer says. “Just make sure to use distilled water for the nasal drainage.”

Saline nasal spray can add moisture to your nose and nasal passages. It can also loosen up dried mucus and help you expel it.

A neti pot can also make the irrigation process easier.

Take an over-the-counter pain medicine

Horn notes that if you’re having fevers or chills, “over-the-counter acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be helpful. You don’t have to take medicine to lower a fever in most cases, but it can help you feel better if the fever is making you uncomfortable.”

What Not to Do When You Have a Cold or the Flu

There are a few common cold remedies that you should be wary of trying because they may not work:

— Vitamin C. Bawer notes that there’s conflicting evidence about how effective vitamin C is in potentially shortening the duration of your symptoms. For most people, she says, vitamin C will not help. Horn adds that people generally get enough vitamin C in their diet, so supplements aren’t necessary.

— Echinacea. Echinacea also has mixed results. Some studies, Bawer notes, suggest echinacea can improve how long you have symptoms and how severe those symptoms are, and some suggest echinacea doesn’t make a difference at all.

— Zinc. While some research has suggested that higher doses of zinc can boost your immune system, which could help your body’s natural defense fight the virus better, Bawer says there have been some mixed results about these findings. Higher doses can have their own side effects, including nausea and stomach pain, vomiting and fatigue.

Experts also warn:

— Be careful not to overuse nasal decongestant sprays because dependence is possible.

— Antibiotics won’t work for viral infections like the common cold. Check with your doctor, though, if you have any questions.

— Any natural or over-the-counter remedies you use should complement, not replace, medical advice from a health care professional.

Can I Get Rid of a Cold or Flu in 24 Hours?

Because the flu and colds are caused by viruses, you have to wait for them to run their course. In some cases, that could be 24 hours. Usually, though, you’re looking at about a week of feeling lousy before your immune system gains the upper hand against the virus.

There’s not much you can do to speed up that process outside of resting, staying hydrated and managing your symptoms. Your body just needs time to clear the virus on its own.

When to Talk with a Doctor

Most of the time, you don’t need to visit the doctor for a cold or the flu. However, experts say there are some cases where you might want to see a doctor, such as:

— You have a chronic medical condition, such as underlying lung disease. In this case, Horn says, you may want to get tested for COVID-19 or the flu early on. Those viruses have oral treatments available, but they need to be started by at least day two or three, and no later than day five, of your illness.

— Your symptoms have lasted longer than a week. Most viruses run their course within a week to 10 days, Vercammen says. If they persist, there may be a primary or secondary bacterial infection, and you may need to take antibiotics.

— You develop more severe symptoms. If you experience shortness of breath, chest pain, weakness, seizures, dizziness, persistent high fever, confusion or severe dehydration, worsening medical conditions or you’re coughing up blood, you should see a physician right away.

— You need to take over-the-counter medications for more than three days. At this point, you may need prescription-level medication.

Bottom Line

The best way to avoid getting sick is by practicing good hygiene:

— Wash your hands regularly. When you touch an object or another person and there is a virus present, those virus particles can transfer to your hands. Washing your hands thoroughly with soap removes most of the active virus and makes it much harder for the virus to gain entry to your body.

— Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Unless you’ve just washed your hands or used hand sanitizer, keep your hands away from your face to reduce the chances of transferring a virus into your body.

— Avoid close contact with sick individuals. If you can limit your exposure to anyone who has a cold or the flu, you’re much less likely to pick up any of their germs.

— Consider getting a flu shot to protect against the flu virus. Vaccines are powerful tools to help you avoid getting sick, and they can shorten the duration of the illness if you do get infected. You should get your yearly flu vaccine as well as a COVID booster and the RSV vaccine, Vercammen says.

— Mask up. If you’re already sick, wear a mask if you have to be in public to help prevent passing on your germs. Better yet, stay home if you’re ill.

In addition, try to take care of yourself.

“Remember, the best defense against colds and flu is a good offense,” says Dr. Sameer Amin, chief medical officer of L.A. Care Health Plan, the largest publicly operated health plan in the U.S.

This means you should always focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle by:

— Eating a balanced diet.

— Staying physically active.

— Managing stress.

— Getting adequate sleep.

— Staying well hydrated.

Amin recommends always consulting with your health care provider for personalized guidance based on your health status and any preexisting conditions.

FAQs

