How to Get Clinical Experience as a Premedical Student

Clinical experience is an essential component of a strong medical school application. Gaining experience in the clinic, especially in direct patient care, offers premedical students the opportunity to gain essential insights into patient care, understand the day-to-day life of the health care professionals they aspire to become and demonstrate their commitment to a career in medicine.

While doctor shadowing is a well-traveled route, there are alternative avenues, including clinical volunteering, that not only provide valuable exposure but also allow students to contribute more actively to the health care environment and feel more fulfilled with their time.

The Importance of Clinical Experience in Medical School Admissions

Clinical experience is highly valued by medical school admissions committees. Most importantly, it provides applicants with a realistic understanding of the challenges and rewards of a medical career.

The decision to gain clinical experience demonstrates to committees that applicants have a genuine interest in health care and have taken the initiative to explore the field. Moreover, exposure to clinical settings helps applicants develop communication, empathy, cultural competence and other essential skills that are vital for effective patient care but that are not generally acquired in the classroom.

Ways to Get Fulfilling Clinical Experience

Medical Scribing

Medical scribing involves documenting patient encounters in real time, working closely — often 1:1 — with doctors. This role allows premed students to observe medical professionals in action while gaining exposure to diverse medical conditions and observing the provider-patient relationship firsthand.

Scribing also affords students the chance to hone the important skill of documenting the patient encounter. This is a key element of clinical practice in virtually every field of medicine, so cultivating this skill early can be beneficial.

Free Clinic Experience

Volunteering at free clinics provides hands-on experience with underserved populations. Becoming a volunteer usually requires only a short training period and allows students to work directly with patients, offering basic health care services under the supervision of health care professionals.

If you believe you may be interested in primary care, this route offers the additional advantage of giving early experience in that realm. It also provides an opportunity to learn about the many social determinants of health and their impact on health outcomes in underserved communities.

Emergency Medical Technician

Becoming an EMT is a time-intensive process but ultimately provides a unique and immersive clinical experience if you are able to complete the training period. EMTs are often the first responders in emergencies, offering students a chance to work in high-pressure situations and interact closely with patients.

You will start out as an EMT-B, and although you won’t likely respond to 911 emergencies at this level, you will frequently interact with patients and providers while delivering important medical care, an experience that many find to be quite fulfilling. Look for expedited training courses, which you may be able to complete during off periods from coursework.

Clinical Research

For those interested, there are many varieties of research available to premed students.

Involvement in clinical research allows students to contribute to the advancement of medical knowledge in a manner that is clearly directed at improving patient care, and thus tends to feel more “real” and fulfilling to students. This experience combines scientific inquiry with exposure to patient populations, offering a valuable perspective on the intersection of research and patient care.

If you’re looking for activities during a gap year, consider applying to paying jobs in this field, such as research coordinator positions. In these roles, you will work as part of a research team and get paid for your time, as well.

3 Tips for Choosing Clinical Experiences

Identify Experiences That Align With Your Goals

To the degree possible — few premed students have their whole path decided already — try to choose experiences that align with your specific career goals within the medical field. If you’re interested in emergency medicine, EMT training may be particularly beneficial, while clinical research might be more suitable for those interested in research-oriented specialties.

Seek Diversity in Experiences

If you have the time, aim for a diverse set of experiences to showcase your adaptability and allow yourself to experience health care from multiple angles. Combining direct patient care and/or doctor shadowing with roles like medical scribing and clinical research can provide a holistic understanding of health care and allows you to narrow down your specific career goals.

Build Long-Term Commitments

Establishing long-term commitments in a specific clinical setting can dramatically improve the quality of the experience and showcase your reliability and dedication. Admissions committees often value sustained involvement, as it indicates a genuine and ongoing interest in the experience and the medical field in general.

Premed students can significantly enhance their med school applications by seeking alternative clinical experiences that go beyond traditional shadowing. Try to find alternatives that not only provide a more immersive understanding of health care, but that also allow you to actively contribute to patient care or medical research, which will lead to a much more fulfilling experience.

