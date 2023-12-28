How to Eat Organic on a Budget

Total organic sales (food and nonfood products) in the U.S. hit a record high of $67.6 billion in 2022, according…

Total organic sales (food and nonfood products) in the U.S. hit a record high of $67.6 billion in 2022, according to the 2023 Organic Industry Survey. The Organic Trade Association, which published the survey, says certified organic products now make up 6% of total food sales in the country.

Eating organic food — which is produced without synthetic fertilizers, sewage sludge, irradiation and genetic engineering — appeals to many people. However, the higher price tag associated with these items can be a barrier for households with limited grocery budgets.

In that’s the case, try the tips below:

— Focus on priority foods.

— Purchase in-season produce.

— Forgo fresh for frozen produce.

— Buy store-brand organic products.

— Shop at budget-friendly stores.

— Look for organic coupons.

— Purchase sale items.

— Consider a rewards credit card.

— Buy directly from farmers.

— Extend shelf life with the proper storage.

Focus on Priority Foods

If buying all organic food is out of your budget, focus on swapping out only the items that are most likely to contain pesticides.

“If you find you need to cut back your spending, you should be aware of the Dirty Dozen and Clean Fifteen lists of produce items,” says Kari Lorz, a certified financial education instructor and founder of the personal finance site Money for the Mamas.

Each year, the nonprofit Environmental Working Group publishes a “Shopper’s Guide to Pesticide in Produce” that ranks nearly four dozen fruits and vegetables for pesticide contamination. Those with the most pesticide residue get added to the Dirty Dozen list, which is topped by strawberries, spinach and kale, and collard and mustard greens this year.

“The Clean Fifteen is where you may want to consider buying conventionally grown items to help you spend less,” Lorz says. “These are crops where the pesticide levels are fairly low so you can eat safer for less money.”

Produce on this list includes avocados, sweet corn and pineapple.

Purchase In-Season Produce

You can also keep your costs down by buying organic produce only when it’s in season. Both conventional and organic products will be more expensive out-of-season.

That’s because these items typically have to be shipped long distances from climates where they can be grown year-round or are in season. Those transportation costs add to the price of produce and usually means those you buy out-of-season are not as fresh. For instance, items transported by a cargo ship can take two to three weeks to arrive at their destinations.

Forgo Fresh for Frozen Produce

You don’t have to buy fresh food to eat organic.

“Often, organic frozen fruits, veggies and meats are cheaper than their fresh counterparts,” says Ashley Schuering, a food blogger at the website Confessions of a Grocery Addict.

Buy Store Brand Organic Products

Many stores now carry their own private-label organic products. In many cases, these products may be lower-priced than comparable brand-name goods.

For instance, Publix sells GreenWise products and Albertsons Companies offer the O Organics brand in its supermarket chains, which includes Vons, Safeway and Shaw’s.

Shop at Budget-Friendly Stores

Shopping at the right store is another way to save money when buying organics. “Stores like Aldi … offer a wide range of organic products at competitive prices,” Schuering says.

Trader Joe’s is also known for its affordable prices. Those who don’t mind buying in bulk can find the good prices on organic foods at Costco, though you’ll need to pay a $60 annual membership fee to shop there.

If you find a store with a bulk department, you can save money by buying organic food in the exact quantity you need.

“Some great items to start with are dry pasta, grains, beans, chocolate chips, spices, nuts and dried fruit,” Lorz says.

Purchase Sale Items

One of the easiest ways to save on organic food is to focus on purchasing what’s on sale.

“Stores will picture their loss leaders on the first and last page of their ad,” Lorz says. These are items that grocers are willing to sell at deep discounts to get customers in the door. “Be sure to check out these pages for the best ad prices and stock up if you are able,” Lorz adds.

Sales flyers may be found in stores or online, and some may feature organic items separately or alongside conventional items. Publix usually has at least two organic items on sale each week, and many other grocers offer special pricing weekly on select organic foods.

Look for Organic Coupons

Paper and digital coupons can offer additional savings on both regular and discounted organic foods.

You can find coupons in newspaper inserts, grocery store circulars, websites like Coupons.com and store loyalty apps, such as the Meijer mPerks app. Organic brands may also occasionally send coupons directly to customers, so it can be beneficial to sign up for company mailing lists.

“The store’s loyalty program is a great starting point to get rewarded on your regular grocery purchases from stores like Albertsons, Stop & Shop and more,” says Samantha Landau, a consumer expert at the cash back website TopCashback. “You can score exclusive coupons and discounts simply by using your loyalty card whenever you shop,” she says.

Consider Using a Rewards Credit Card

If you aren’t already using a cash back credit card for grocery purchases, consider getting one. The Amex Blue Cash Preferred Card offers 6% cash back on up to $6,000 worth of purchases made annually at U.S. supermarkets and the Capital One SavorOne Rewards Card earns 3% cash back at grocery stores.

“Make sure you’re using the right credit card on your purchases, especially with essentials like gas and groceries,” Landau says. “Depending on your program, you may also be able to apply these rewards toward your bill as a statement credit.”

There are two caveats to this savings strategy, though. The first is that most cards don’t recognize Walmart and Target as grocery stores, so you won’t get extra cash back for purchases there. The second is that a rewards credit card only saves you money if you pay off your balance each month. If you think you might be tempted to carry a balance, it can lead to expensive interest charges, so pass this tip by.

Buy Directly From Farmers

Many communities offer farmers markets or community supported agriculture programs, known as CSAs. Both give consumers the chance to buy direct from growers.

“If you’re a SNAP recipient, you might find markets that offer to double your dollars,” Schuering says. She also advises visiting farmers markets close to closing time when produce may be discounted by those trying to clear out their inventories.

Even if the items at a market are not advertised as organic, they may be grown with natural techniques. “Many follow organic methods but skip the costly and time-consuming USDA certification process,” Scheuring says. But you won’t know unless you ask.

Extend Shelf Life With Proper Storage

Once you’ve purchased your organic food, make it last with proper storage techniques.

Separate and store fruits and vegetables individually. For instance, you can put onions in paper bags in a cool pantry but it’s best to keep corn in its husk in the fridge until cooked. There are also special green bags available that can slow down the ripening process of certain fruits like bananas.

Update 12/29/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.