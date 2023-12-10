How to Choose Apps That Support LSAT Prep

A range of smartphone applications have proliferated in recent years to assist with LSAT prep. While such apps can be…

A range of smartphone applications have proliferated in recent years to assist with LSAT prep. While such apps can be useful, LSAT test-takers should not rely on these apps alone, for several reasons.

LSAT questions are not exactly mobile-friendly. They require deep focus and careful textual analysis. And while the LSAT is now administered digitally at testing centers or remotely, the experience of the LSAT testing environment cannot be reproduced on a smartphone.

Diagrams hand-drawn on scratch paper are essential for logic games. They are also helpful for many logical reasoning questions, particularly those involving conditional and causal reasoning. Test-takers also sometimes need to refer back to work on past questions and to approach questions out of order using strategic flagging of questions.

More importantly, smartphones are designed to captivate attention through novelty and distraction. Some psychological studies show that having a smartphone in hand primes the brain to seek instant gratification from rapid-fire actions like scrolling and clicking.

It takes superhuman willpower to focus on a brain-straining task like a tough LSAT problem on a device routinely used to check email, browse social media and read irresistible articles on Law Admissions Lowdown. Inattentive practice can backfire by reinforcing bad study habits.

Still, there are plenty of apps on the market that can supplement regular, methodical LSAT practice, or help keep your skills sharp when you have some time to kill.

These apps are best used as part of a balanced study strategy in conjunction with practice tests and the learning of techniques from courses, tutors or self-study.

Distraction Blocking

While smartphones have built-in tools to monitor and limit app usage, it can be useful to rely on more fine-tuned apps designed to block distraction during LSAT study. Examples of free or low-cost options include RescueTime, Offtime, Freedom and Cold Turkey. Such apps can make it harder to “cheat” and fall back into old habits of scattershot attention.

Habit Building

Regular practice is critical to both building LSAT skills and breaking out of a score slump. Without fixed blocks of time dedicated to LSAT practice each week, other priorities will take precedence, setting behind your long-term study plan.

Most calendar apps allow users to schedule recurring practice sessions, but Clockify and Plan are apps that make it easier to create and track time blocks. Both offer free versions. Habit trackers like everyday and Momentum, which are free and have a free 30-day trial, respectively, can help you hold yourself accountable to your study schedule.

Robotic Proctoring

When taking practice LSATs, combine distraction blockers with a timekeeping app like 180 Timer, a free app pre-programmed with LSAT time limits. It even includes options to simulate live test conditions like five-minute warnings and ambient noise.

Skill Building Through Spaced Repetition

While memorization plays a smaller role on the LSAT than other standardized tests, there are some concepts that test-takers should know cold, like diagramming conditional reasoning and recognizing words frequently used to make logical arguments. The free Magoosh LSAT app is a nice way to familiarize yourself with such terms and concepts using flashcard features.

Full Courses

Many test prep companies offer apps that deliver resources common to online prep courses like drills, practice tests, lectures, video explanations of answers and analytics to track progress. 7Sage LSAT Prep and LSATLab offer free but limited starter plans. LSATMax and LSAT Demon offer app-centered courses and free trial versions while Blueprint has a popular paid app.

Nevertheless, many users may find it easier to make the most of courses on larger-format devices like laptops or tablets.

While no app holds the key to a perfect 180 on the LSAT, some may help turn your smartphone from a shiny box of distractions into a tool to reinforce good study habits. A mix of tools and study materials can help you tailor your study strategy to your strengths, goals and learning style to keep your LSAT prep on track until test day.

