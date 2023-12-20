How Professional Photos Could Help You Sell Your Home Faster

A singular thing is rarely the deciding factor in selling your home faster or for more money. But in the…

A singular thing is rarely the deciding factor in selling your home faster or for more money. But in the case of professional photographs, it could be.

In today’s digital age, nearly all homebuyers use online tools during their search process, and the online feature homebuyers value most is photos.

According to a 2021 study by the National Association of Realtors, roughly 89% of homebuyers said photos were the most helpful website tool in their home search experience. Like a first date, job interview or billboard ad, first impressions matter. And the first impression homebuyers see today is online photos of your property.

[READ: Should I Buy a House Now or Wait Until 2024?]

Why Professional Photos Sell Homes Faster

A 2013 study by RedFin found that homes listed above $400,000 with professional listing photos sold as much as three weeks faster. It’s not just high-end properties that this trick works for. That same study found that homes listed between $200,000 and $1 million sold for $3,400 to $11,200 more compared to homes without professional listing photos during that same period.

“These days, our first showing is online. Potential buyers see the home on search platforms and they make an instant judgment about whether they want to visit,” says Bethany Stalder, a real estate agent with Fidelis Property Group at Keller Williams in Alexandria, Virginia. “So we need to make a great first impression through the images. In addition, the median price point of homes is quite high today. This has led many potential buyers to have an equally high expectation of how the home should look. We want to rise to that expectation through beautiful photos that will convince them to see the home in person. The more buyers we can get to visit, the more likely we are to receive an offer.”

Can I DIY My Listing Photos?

Of course, you or your real estate agent can take your listing photos. It’s not hard to take a pretty good photograph with smartphone camera technology. But you’re unlikely to capture the proper angles, lighting or crispness an experienced professional real estate photographer with more expensive equipment can do.

A good agent is trained to help your home sell. They understand the art of marketing and the laws and processes around buying or selling. Their skillset doesn’t necessarily mean they are trained in photography. Professional real estate photographers understand how to use the right equipment to make photos look better using light, exposure and framing.

“They also know how to guide homeowners to change minor flaws missed during home staging, like an open toilet lid, TV running in the background, floor clutter, open closet door and footprints on the porch, along with other things,” says Sal Dimiceli Sr., owner of Lake Geneva Area Realty in Wisconsin.

A DSLR camera, or digital single-lens reflex, can capture more detail in a photo without compromising the quality or crispness of the image. A wide lens can capture more of a room without distorting the image, something a smartphone camera simply cannot do.

[READ: 12 Mistakes to Avoid When Selling Your Home.]

How Much Do Professional Photos Cost?

Hiring a professional real estate photographer usually costs $150 to $500 or more, depending on the size of the home as well as the number and type of photographs you request. Drone photography is extra and requires the photographer to have a special license. If you are listing your property yourself and want to use a professional photographer, research online for real estate photographers in your area. Look at reviews and ask to see a portfolio of their work before hiring them.

Most real estate agents have a professional photographer they work with, but it’s important to ask before signing any listing contracts.

“I always use a professional photographer for listing photos,” says Daniel Frankson, a real estate agent in Atlanta. “In my experience, the cost of the photos is well worth the investment on my end, because it ensures that the property will show well online and ensures the buyers get a positive impression of the qualities that the home has to offer”

[Read: What Is Digital Curb Appeal?]

Tips for Getting the Best Photos

The exterior photo of a home is typically the first photo in a home listing. Having good curb appeal and a well-captured photo will set the stage for what’s inside and entice people to look at more pictures. However, there are no rules that state the first listing photo needs to be the home’s exterior. Choose the photo that will capture people’s attention the most — the photo that has the most “wow factor.”

If the home is on the water, has a beautiful backyard or an incredible kitchen, put that photo at the beginning of your listing to pique interest. Just make sure a photo of the exterior is still included. You also want to make sure you’ve included at least one photo of every room. For important rooms like the kitchen, bathrooms or living room, it can be helpful to have multiple photos from different vantage points to show the breadth of the space.

Most experienced real estate photographers will capture multiple shots of each room from different angles. Additionally, they can frame the room to showcase desirable features or minimize unfavorable ones.

“While it is important to have quality photos (good angles and lighting), it is equally important that the photos show a clean, organized, and well-maintained property,” Frankson says. “Hiring a photographer to take pictures of a bedroom with dirty laundry on the bed or with dishes piled up in the sink won’t help you generate foot traffic.”

Good photos can grab the attention of more potential buyers, but it’s still up to you to do the work beforehand to get your home ready for its close-up.

More from U.S. News

Selling Your House? What If It’s a Dump?

Will Virtual Staging Help Sell Your Home?

How to Sell Your Home While Living In It

How Professional Photos Could Help You Sell Your Home Faster originally appeared on usnews.com