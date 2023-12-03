How Much Will Salaries Increase in 2024?

Amid a tight labor market and the persistent pinch of inflationary pressures, employers are gearing up to offer pay raises…

Amid a tight labor market and the persistent pinch of inflationary pressures, employers are gearing up to offer pay raises for their workforces in 2024.

According to recent data from consulting firm Mercer, U.S. employers plan to raise compensation budgets in 2024 by 3.5% for merit increases and 3.9% for total salary increases for nonunionized employees. Aligning with this trend, a survey by PayScale indicates that businesses are planning to uphold an average salary increase of 3.8% throughout 2024. Further insights from the consulting firm World at Work provide a slightly more optimistic outlook, forecasting an average pay increase of 4% in the coming year, based on survey results from 2,090 U.S. organizations.

Is a 4% Salary Budget Increase Enough in 2024?

Is an approximate 4% pay bump enough in this economy? It depends, experts say.

“A 4% increase in salary for 2024 represents a significant premium over the norm we’ve seen going back to 2011,” said David Lewis, CEO and founder of the HR consulting firm OperationsInc, in an email. “Specifically, from 2011 to 2021, the average increase landed around 3% based on widely published surveys.”

In other words, the projected 4% pay bump represents a 33% increase over those norms. That said, Lewis believes this upward adjustment aligns with the current economic landscape, particularly within the context of a tightly constrained labor market.

On the other hand, Geoffrey Scott, career coach and hiring manager at Resume Genius, argues that a 4% salary increase is not enough — at least not in the U.S. “For Americans, 4% leaves little room to reward them beyond accounting for inflation,” Scott wrote in an email.

Ultimately, whether this salary budget increase is sufficient hinges on inflation levels in 2024. While the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development foresees U.S. inflation dropping from 3.9% this year to 2.8% in 2024, the exact trajectory remains uncertain.

How to Position Yourself for a Salary Increase in 2024

Relying solely on annual salary budget increases is a passive approach to your career and financial growth. Instead of letting the market determine your wages, take control of your earning potential by positioning yourself for pay bumps.

Upskilling and Reskilling

The job market is constantly changing, so make upskilling or reskilling a priority in 2024. “Whether it’s an advanced degree, a new certification or just keeping up with the latest in your field, this investment in yourself can make a real difference when it’s time to talk salary,” Scott said.

Before signing up for courses, conduct a skills gap analysis to determine the gap between your actual skill state and your future goal state so you can take relevant actions to bridge them.

Let’s say you’re a senior marketing specialist. A skills gap analysis might reveal that while you excel in traditional marketing methods, you lack the necessary expertise in data analytics tools and digital marketing platforms. Recognizing this gap, you could enroll in courses or workshops focused on data analysis, SEO optimization and social media marketing to make yourself more competitive in the job market.

Keep a Record of Your Wins

Documenting your achievements — big and small — helps provide a tangible representation of your contributions and the value you bring to your role when it’s time to negotiate your salary. “Don’t be shy about singing your own praises. You’ve got to be your own advocate if you want employers to fully buy into your worth as an individual contributor or leader,” Scott said.

Depending on your preference, you can keep a daily, weekly or monthly journal of your accomplishments on platforms like Evernote or organize them in a spreadsheet.

Continue Looking for Better Opportunities

According to a recent study by ADP, job-stayers reported a 5.7% year-over-year pay increase, whereas pay growth for job-hoppers was 8.4%.

So, if your wages are not keeping up with inflation, it may be a sign to take action. “Don’t be afraid to negotiate or explore new opportunities if you’re not getting what you’re worth,” Scott said.

However, job hopping does not imply you should quit after every three months, as this may set off an alarm bell for future hiring managers. The generally accepted sweet spot is remaining with a company for at least two to five years.

How to Ask for a Salary Increase

With inflation eating up salary gains, knowing how to advocate for a raise ensures that your wages align with your contributions. Here’s how to ask for the compensation you’re worth.

— Choose the right time to ask. Generally, the best times to ask for a raise are during quarterly and annual performance reviews or at the end of the year. If you’re new at the company, you’ll want to wait at least six months, so you have time to prove your worth. Avoid approaching your manager when they’re overwhelmed with work or when the company is navigating financial challenges.

— Research your market value. To determine your value in the job market, consider your education, years of experience and any sought-after skills you bring to the table. Then, use salary comparison sites such as Glassdoor or PayScale to see what others with similar credentials are making.

— Prove you deserve the raise. Before meeting with your manager, gather all the information you need to prove that you deserve the raise. Compile a comprehensive list of your achievements since your last performance review, and quantify your impact wherever possible. For example: “I exceeded my individual sales targets by 40% in Q4, resulting in $500,000 additional revenue for the company.”

— Set up a meeting. Asking for a raise via email lacks a personal touch and can lead to misunderstandings. Instead, schedule a meeting with your manager in person or through video call, and let them know in advance that you plan to discuss compensation.

— Express appreciation. Regardless of how the conversation goes, end it by expressing gratitude and thanking your manager for considering your request. If you’re sending a thank-you note by email, keep it concise — ideally, less than three to four sentences.

Take Control of Your Career Trajectory

While many U.S. employers plan to increase salaries by 4% in the upcoming year, that doesn’t mean you should passively wait for changes to unfold. Instead, take proactive steps to stay competitive in the market, like upskilling yourself and advocating for what you’re worth. This way, you can take complete control of your career trajectory and ensure your salary aligns with what you bring to the table.

