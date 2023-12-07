Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported profit of $7 million in…

Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported profit of $7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $116.8 million in the period.

