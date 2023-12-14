Helix Biopharma: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Helix Biopharma Corp. (HBPCF) on Thursday reported a loss of $924,000 in its fiscal…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Helix Biopharma Corp. (HBPCF) on Thursday reported a loss of $924,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

