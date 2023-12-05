HealthEquity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $14.7 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Draper, Utah-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The provider of services for managing health care accounts posted revenue of $249.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $243.6 million.

HealthEquity expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.08 to $2.16 per share, with revenue in the range of $985 million to $995 million.

