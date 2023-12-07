Guidewire Software: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The provider of software to the insurance industry posted revenue of $207.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Guidewire Software said it expects revenue in the range of $236 million to $243 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $976 million to $986 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GWRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GWRE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.