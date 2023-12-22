Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

December 22, 2023, 6:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Panel discussion on national issues.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Panel discussion on national issues.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Vice President Al Gore; Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up