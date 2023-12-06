Greif: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF.B) on Wednesday reported profit of $67.8 million in its…

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF.B) on Wednesday reported profit of $67.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were $1.56 per share.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $359.2 million, or $6.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.22 billion.

