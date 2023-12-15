Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH CAROLINA-ELECTION 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. — Candidate filing for the March primary elections ends at midday Friday. The 2024 elections feature races for governor, attorney general, several other statewide positions and all of the seats in the U.S. House delegation and in the General Assembly. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2:30 p.m.

UNC CHANCELLOR-NORTH CAROLINA

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has named a former senior staffer for former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory as its interim chancellor. A Friday UNC-Chapel Hill news release says that Lee Roberts will take over for Kevin Guskiewicz. Guskiewicz is leaving in January to become the president of Michigan State University. Roberts is a finance executive who previously served as state budget director. The announcement comes amid Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s complaints that “hard right” legislative appointees are damaging the school’s reputation. Roberts says he plans to do the “nonpartisan job” in a “nonpartisan way.” By James Pollard. SENT: 320 words.

GEORGIA ELECTION INDICTMENT

ATLANTA — A panel of federal appeals court judges has heard arguments on whether charges against Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in a sprawling Georgia election case should be moved. They are expressing some skepticism that the relevant statute applies to former officials. Meadows says his case should move out of state court because he is covered under the Federal Officer Removal Statute, which allows federal officials to move legal cases against them to federal court when they are related to their official duties. A federal judge ruled against him in September, and a three-judge appeals panel heard arguments on the case Friday. The panel didn’t immediately rule. By Kate Brumback. SENT: 740 words, photo.

STATE AUDITOR-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for misusing a state-issued vehicle for personal activities. The plea and resulting 12 months of unsupervised probation happened in Wake County court Friday — the day resigned from the post she’s held for 15 years. The sentencing and resignation appear to complete a year in which Wood’s driving ultimately led to her departure as auditor. She pleaded guilty in March to misdemeanor hit-and-run after she ran her state-owned vehicle into a parked car. Gov. Roy Cooper already picked Jessica Holmes to fill Wood’s term through 2024. SENT: 440 words, photo.

PLANE CRASH-HIGHWAY

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Authorities say a small plane crashed on a western North Carolina highway and caught fire, but the two people on board escaped life-threatening injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine plane crashed on Interstate 26 near Asheville Regional Airport on Thursday night with two people aboard. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the plane was descending to land at the airport when it hit power lines and a tractor-trailer. The people aboard were able to get out before the plane caught fire escaping with minor injuries. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. SENT: 130 words, photos.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

LONGLEAF-PINE-PRESCRIBED-BURNS

WEST END, N.C. — As the U.S. tries to restore a key forest ecosystem in the Southeast, landowners must light more fires on private property. The so-called “prescribed burns” are key to clearing forest debris and allowing pine cones to drop seeds onto the floor. That’s important for longleaf pine, a resilient tree species that evolved in a natural fire cycle. Forestry experts say volunteer prescribed burn associations are spreading the practice to private landowners, who are crucial to the restoration and unreached by many agencies. A North Carolina group finds the practice draws people closer to the land and their neighbors. One member says it’s “empowering” and a “tangible way to connect to the past and also guide the future.” By James Pollard. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, video.

____

VIRGINIA

SCHOOL SHOOTING-NEWPORT NEWS

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia is scheduled to be sentenced for felony child neglect. Friday’s court hearing comes nearly a year after Deja Taylor’s son used her handgun to critically wound teacher Abby Zwerner. Prosecutors recommend six months behind bars. The classroom shooting shocked the nation and roiled the military shipbuilding city of Newport News. Zwerner was shot in the hand and chest. She has since undergone multiple surgeries and frequent psychological counseling. Taylor’s son told authorities he took the gun from his mother’s purse on top of a dresser. By Ben Finley. SENT: 570 words, photo.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

ORIOLES LEASE

ANNAPOIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says a long-term agreement between the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority for a new lease at Camden Yards is moving forward for a vote by state officials next week. The governor announced the agreement is slated to go before the Maryland Stadium Authority on Monday. It also is expected to go before the state’s Board of Public Works later that day. The Orioles confirmed the agreement in a statement. The Orioles’ lease at Camden Yards, which is owned by the state of Maryland, expires at the end of the year. By Brian Witte. SENT: 470 words, photos.

SEX AND THE CITIES

There are more women than men in some of the largest urban U.S. counties east of the Mississippi River, on the Eastern Seaboard and in the Deep South. That ratio is reversed in the West, where there are more men in the most populous counties. Figures released last week from the 2022 American Community Survey show that sex ratios vary by geography. That is in part due to gender imbalance in tech companies and the fact that places with large numbers of colleges or universities draw more women. The numbers don’t reflect sexual preference or gender identity. By Mike Schneider. SENT: 830 words, photos.

____

LOCALIZATION

____

____

