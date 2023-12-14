Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2024-CONGRESS-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — A third North Carolina Democratic member of Congress isn’t seeking reelection this year due to redistricting that’s likely to shift North Carolina’s delegation to the right. U.S. Rep. Wiley Nickel of Cary confirmed his decision Thursday. But he also said he would now consider a bid for U.S. Senate in 2026. Democratic Reps. Jeff Jackson and Kathy Manning already had said they wouldn’t seek reelection. All three of them have blamed the reconfigured lines by GOP state lawmakers that they say make it futile for them to run. The new lines are the subject of litigation. Friday is the candidate filing deadline for the March 5 primary. By Gary Robertson. SENT: 620 words, photo.

IN BRIEF: — CHRISTMAS TREE-FATAL FIRE— Fire officials in North Carolina say one child was killed and another was injured when a Christmas tree caught fire in a manufactured home.

____

VIRGINIA

TEACHER-TRANSGENDER STUDENT

RICHMOND, Va. — A lawsuit filed by a Virginia high school French teacher who was fired after he refused to use a transgender student’s pronouns was reinstated Thursday by a divided state Supreme Court. Peter Vlaming sued the school board and administrators at West Point High School after he was fired in 2018. A lower court judge dismissed the lawsuit, but the Supreme Court overturned that ruling and said the lawsuit can proceed in court. By Denise Lavoie.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

AP POLL-2024 PRIMARIES

WASHINGTON — Relatively few Americans are excited about a potential rematch of the 2020 election between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump. But more Republicans would be happy to have Trump as their nominee than Democrats would be with Biden. That’s according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Randy Johnson, a Republican from Monett, Missouri, says, “I find it sad for our country that that’s our best choices.” That apathy from voters comes even as both Biden and Trump, at least for now, seem like they’ll easily get their parties’ nominations next year. To independent Andrew Collins from Windham, Maine, “This is probably the most uniquely horrible choice I’ve had in my life.” BY Seung Min Kim and Linley Sanders. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

____

LOCALIZATION

HKO–PLAYER DEATH-YOUTH HOCKEY-LOCALIZE IT: The death of hockey player Adam Johnson from a skate blade cut to his throat has renewed debate over whether there needs to be uniform standards and mandates for neck guards and other safety equipment in youth hockey. USA Hockey currently recommends guards but does not mandate them. We provide resources and suggestions for reporting this story locally. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-EDUCATION-VIRTUAL COUNSELING-LOCALIZE IT: As schools across the U.S. grapple with the student mental health crisis, the use of telehealth therapy for K-12 students has skyrocketed. Video counseling at school was never an option before the pandemic but is now so prevalent it exists in 16 of the 20 largest U.S. school districts. The rapid rise reflects the pressure schools face to address the crisis amid a shortage of counselors at a time of unprecedented federal education spending on mental health. We offer suggestions for reporting this story in your own district. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-FEDERAL FUNDING-FERRIES-LOCALIZE IT: The Biden administration announced Thursday it will issue $220 million in grants to modernize the country’s ferry systems and replace some aging vessels with electric boats. Twelve ferry operators across nine states and territories will receive grants. We link to the grant details and offer localization tips. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US–INVASIVE-CARP-LOCALIZE IT: State and federal agencies have spent millions of dollars to stop the spread of invasive carp still threatening the health of waters in the upper Midwest, including a recent data-backed effort using transmitters to track individual fish and net large numbers of them. We offer resources and suggestions for pursuing this story locally. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-EPA-LEAD-AND-COPPER-LOCALIZE IT: Most U.S. cities will have to replace all of their lead water pipes within 10 years under a new Biden administration plan. It’s the most significant strengthening of lead regulations in more than three decades — since the original comprehensive lead rules were enacted in 1991. We offer additional context, reporting tips and details on some of the funding available. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HOMELESSNESS-ENCAMPMENT SWEEPS-LOCALIZE IT: More cities across the U.S. are cracking down on homeless tent encampments that have grown more visible and become unsafe. Homeless people and their advocates say encampment sweeps are cruel and costly, but government officials say it’s unacceptable to let encampments fester. We offer tips for localizing the story including how to request data on the number of sweeps. Find the latest Localize It guides.

COP28–EXTREME HEAT-LOCALIZE IT: Cities across the United States and around the world are grappling with ways to protect people from extreme heat as global warming pushes temperatures higher each year. In the shadow of the United Nations COP28 climate change conference happening now in Dubai, much work is already being done in attempts to ease extreme heat at the ground level in U.S. communities. We describe some of these efforts, offer suggestions for local reporting and link to AP coverage plans. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

____

——————————

