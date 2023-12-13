Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

BREAKTHROUGH ENTERTAINERS-RENEE RAPP

LOS ANGELES — For a 23-year-old, Reneé Rapp has had a lot of practice telling powerful people no. Her first time came at 19, when Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels offered her one of the lead roles in the national touring production of the “Mean Girls” musical. More recently, it was turning down the third season of Mindy Kaling’s “Sex Lives of College Girls.” Her dream all along has been to become a pop star, and with the release of her debut album “Snow Angel” this year, she’s realized that. Rapp is one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2023. By Krysta Fauria. SENT: 730 words, photos.

SOUTH CAROLINA

SCHOOL SAFETY-SOUTH CAROLINA

GILBERT, S.C. — South Carolina’s top education official plans to ask lawmakers for $5 million to get a digital map of every school in the state able to get to a police officer’s mobile device immediately as they respond to a shooting or other emergency. The map can be updated by dispatchers in real time to indicate locations of possible suspects or students who need help. Education Superintendent Ellen Weaver and Gov. Henry McMaster also plan to ask lawmakers next year for a $20 million pot of money that local school districts can request for safety upgrades. The leaders spoke at a closed elementary school in Gilbert the state bought to train officers to respond to shootings. By Jeffrey Collins. UPCOMING: 400 words.

VIRGINIA

WASHINGTON SPORTS STADIUM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has a tentative agreement with the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to move those teams out of D.C. to northern Virginia. Youngkin, a Republican, says the plan calls for a $2 billion sports and entertainment complex in Alexandria, across the Potomac from the nation’s capital. Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis appeared with Youngkin at a Wednesday news conference and endorsed the proposal. Monumental also owns the WNBA’s Mystics. Leonsis says Capital One Arena, where the Wizards and Capitals currently play, could host women’s sports and other events. District officials have made a counterproposal aimed at keeping the men’s teams. By Sarah Rankin and Matthew Barakat. SENT: 980 words, photos

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

ORIOLES-LEASE

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says he believes a new lease agreement with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards is “imminent,” as an end-of-the year deadline approaches. Moore spoke to reporters Wednesday after a meeting of the state’s Board of Public Works, which would need to approve a final deal. On Friday, Moore’s administration announced it would address concerns expressed by the state Senate president about a proposed agreement. Moore says negotiators have been working and that he feels “very confident that a deal is imminent.” The Orioles’ lease at Camden Yards expires at the end of the year. By Brian Witte. SENT: 480 words.

ENT–OBIT-ANDRE BRAUGHER

LOS ANGELES — Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series “Homicide: Life on The Street” and “Brooklyn 99.” Braugher’s publicist Jennifer Allen said he died Monday at age 61. The Chicago-born actor had his breakthrough role alongside Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman in 1989’s “Glory” the Oscar-winning film about an All-black regiment during the Civil War. He played a detective for seven seasons in the 1990s on the NBC police drama “Homicide: Life on the Street.” Later he played a police captain for eight seasons in the Fox comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” He won two Emmys and was nominated 11 times. By Andrew Dalton. SENT: 710 words, photos, video.

LOCALIZATION

HKO–PLAYER DEATH-YOUTH HOCKEY-LOCALIZE IT: The death of hockey player Adam Johnson from a skate blade cut to his throat has renewed debate over whether there needs to be uniform standards and mandates for neck guards and other safety equipment in youth hockey. USA Hockey currently recommends guards but does not mandate them. We provide resources and suggestions for reporting this story locally. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-EDUCATION-VIRTUAL COUNSELING-LOCALIZE IT: As schools across the U.S. grapple with the student mental health crisis, the use of telehealth therapy for K-12 students has skyrocketed. Video counseling at school was never an option before the pandemic but is now so prevalent it exists in 16 of the 20 largest U.S. school districts. The rapid rise reflects the pressure schools face to address the crisis amid a shortage of counselors at a time of unprecedented federal education spending on mental health. We offersuggestions for reporting this story in your own district. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-FEDERAL FUNDING-FERRIES-LOCALIZE IT: The Biden administration announced Thursday it will issue $220 million in grants to modernize the country’s ferry systems and replace some aging vessels with electric boats. Twelve ferry operators across nine states and territories will receive grants. We link to the grant details and offer localization tips. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US–INVASIVE-CARP-LOCALIZE IT: State and federal agencies have spent millions of dollars to stop the spread of invasive carp still threatening the health of waters in the upper Midwest, including a recent data-backed effort using transmitters to track individual fish and net large numbers of them. We offer resources and suggestions for pursuing this story locally. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-EPA-LEAD-AND-COPPER-LOCALIZE IT: Most U.S. cities will have to replace all of their lead water pipes within 10 years under a new Biden administration plan. It’s the most significant strengthening of lead regulations in more than three decades — since the original comprehensive lead rules were enacted in 1991. We offer additional context, reporting tips and details on some of the funding available. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HOMELESSNESS-ENCAMPMENT SWEEPS-LOCALIZE IT: More cities across the U.S. are cracking down on homeless tent encampments that have grown more visible and become unsafe. Homeless people and their advocates say encampment sweeps are cruel and costly, but government officials say it’s unacceptable to let encampments fester. We offer tips for localizing the story including how to request data on the number of sweeps. Find the latest Localize It guides.

COP28–EXTREME HEAT-LOCALIZE IT: Cities across the United States and around the world are grappling with ways to protect people from extreme heat as global warming pushes temperatures higher each year. In the shadow of the United Nations COP28 climate change conference happening now in Dubai, much work is already being done in attempts to ease extreme heat at the ground level in U.S. communities. We describe some of these efforts, offer suggestions for local reporting and link to AP coverage plans. Find the latest Localize It guides.

AUDIO

Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump

US Asians and Pacific Islanders view democracy with concern, AP-NORC/AAPI Data poll shows

Tesla recalls over 2 million vehicles to fix defective system that monitors drivers using Autopilot

Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in ‘Homicide’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ dies at 61

