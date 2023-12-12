Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

OFFICER STRIKES WOMAN

Police released video on Tuesday from an arrest in North Carolina last month showing that before an officer repeatedly punched a woman while others held her down, the woman struck an officer in the face and he responded by hitting her back and knocking her off her feet. UPCOMING: 500 words.

CHARLOTTE-SYMPHONY RYAN

Kwamé Ryan was hired as music director of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra in North Carolina and given a four-year contract to start with the 2024-25 season. The 53-year-old succeeds Christopher Warren-Green, who stepped down after the 2021-22 season, his 12th as music director. Ryan serve as music director designate for the remainder of this season and then will devote 10-to-12 weeks per season to the orchestra. Born in Toronto to parents from Trinidad and Tobago, Ryan decided to become a musician after seeing “Star Wars” in 1977 and hearing John Williams’ score. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 500 words, photo.

____

VIRGINIA

IN BRIEF — BOEING PLANES — Boeing says deliveries of airline planes are up, after being slowed earlier this year by manufacturing problems.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MARYLAND JUDGE KILLED

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland’s state judiciary is accepting applications to replace a circuit court judge who was killed earlier this year. Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot to death in his driveway in October. Authorities said the suspect in the slaying was involved in a divorce case the judge presided over. The Maryland Judiciary says applications will be accepted through Dec. 21 to fill the vacancy left by Wilkinson’s death. Gov. Wes Moore will ultimately choose from a list of candidates. The suspect was 49-year-old Pedro Argote, who was found dead in a wooded area the week after Wilkinson’s death. The medical examiner says Argote died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. SENT: 230 words.

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC.

Choice Hotels is launching a hostile takeover offer for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts after attempts to reach a deal with the hotel chain were rebuffed. Choice Hotels said Tuesday that its exchange offer remains the same as its last bid, which was $49.50 in cash and 0.324 shares of Choice common stock per Wyndham share. The exchange offer gives Wyndham shareholders the chance to choose to receive all cash, all shares or a combination of the two. The offer puts the value of the deal at about $8 billion. By Michelle Chapman. SENT: 650 words, photo.

____

LOCALIZATION

HKO–PLAYER DEATH-YOUTH HOCKEY-LOCALIZE IT: The death of hockey player Adam Johnson from a skate blade cut to his throat has renewed debate over whether there needs to be uniform standards and mandates for neck guards and other safety equipment in youth hockey. USA Hockey currently recommends guards but does not mandate them. We provide resources and suggestions for reporting this story locally. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-EDUCATION-VIRTUAL COUNSELING-LOCALIZE IT: As schools across the U.S. grapple with the student mental health crisis, the use of telehealth therapy for K-12 students has skyrocketed. Video counseling at school was never an option before the pandemic but is now so prevalent it exists in 16 of the 20 largest U.S. school districts. The rapid rise reflects the pressure schools face to address the crisis amid a shortage of counselors at a time of unprecedented federal education spending on mental health. We offersuggestions for reporting this story in your own district. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-FEDERAL FUNDING-FERRIES-LOCALIZE IT: The Biden administration announced Thursday it will issue $220 million in grants to modernize the country’s ferry systems and replace some aging vessels with electric boats. Twelve ferry operators across nine states and territories will receive grants. We link to the grant details and offer localization tips. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US–INVASIVE-CARP-LOCALIZE IT: State and federal agencies have spent millions of dollars to stop the spread of invasive carp still threatening the health of waters in the upper Midwest, including a recent data-backed effort using transmitters to track individual fish and net large numbers of them. We offer resources and suggestions for pursuing this story locally. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-EPA-LEAD-AND-COPPER-LOCALIZE IT: Most U.S. cities will have to replace all of their lead water pipes within 10 years under a new Biden administration plan. It’s the most significant strengthening of lead regulations in more than three decades — since the original comprehensive lead rules were enacted in 1991. We offer additional context, reporting tips and details on some of the funding available. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HOMELESSNESS-ENCAMPMENT SWEEPS-LOCALIZE IT: More cities across the U.S. are cracking down on homeless tent encampments that have grown more visible and become unsafe. Homeless people and their advocates say encampment sweeps are cruel and costly, but government officials say it’s unacceptable to let encampments fester. We offer tips for localizing the story including how to request data on the number of sweeps. Find the latest Localize It guides.

COP28–EXTREME HEAT-LOCALIZE IT: Cities across the United States and around the world are grappling with ways to protect people from extreme heat as global warming pushes temperatures higher each year. In the shadow of the United Nations COP28 climate change conference happening now in Dubai, much work is already being done in attempts to ease extreme heat at the ground level in U.S. communities. We describe some of these efforts, offer suggestions for local reporting and link to AP coverage plans. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

AUDIO

Florida school board may seek ouster of Moms for Liberty co-founder over Republican sex scandal

Harvard board keeps president as leader of Ivy League school following antisemitism backlash

No victims found in huge debris pile after corner of Bronx apartment building collapses

Epic Games wins antitrust lawsuit against Google over barriers to its Android app store

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.