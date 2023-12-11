Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

SEVERE WEATHER

A combination of heavy rain, snow, and wind is bringing threats of flooding and power outages to the Northeast. It’s part of the same storm system that killed six people in Tennessee. National Weather Service teams are assessing damage as emergency workers and community members deal with the aftermath of several tornadoes that toppled houses and cut power to tens of thousands. Winter storm warnings are in effect through late afternoon across Vermont and northern New York, where up to 10 inches of snow were forecast. The Washington, D.C., area had some slushy snow overnight. SENT: 690 words, photos, audio.

CARRUTH ACCOMPLICE DIES

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who had spent two decades in prison for firing the shots in a plot by then-Carolina Panthers player Rae Carruth to kill Carruth’s pregnant girlfriend has died. North Carolina correction records show Van Brett Watkins died earlier this month at age 63. A state official says Watkins died at a hospital from natural causes. Watkins received more than 50 years in prison for his role in Carruth’s effort to kill Cherica Adams in 1999. Adams later died, and her baby was born. Carruth was a Panthers wide receiver who was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and other charges. He was released from prison in 2018. SENT: 220 words.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BUGGY PICKUP TRUCK CRASH

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say a horse and buggy collided with a pickup truck at an intersection, seriously injuring the buggy’s teenage driver and an adult passenger. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says the buggy was stopped at the intersection Sunday afternoon when the horse “unexpectedly reared and bucked,” pushing the buggy into the path of the pickup. The horse was killed and all four people in the buggy were ejected, including an infant. A photo from the scene shows a black carriage with significant damage to its body and a group of men dressed in what appears to be traditional Amish attire. St. Mary’s County in southern Maryland is home to a relatively large Amish community. SENT: 230 words.

____

LOCALIZATION

US-EDUCATION-VIRTUAL COUNSELING-LOCALIZE IT: As schools across the U.S. grapple with the student mental health crisis, the use of telehealth therapy for K-12 students has skyrocketed. Video counseling at school was never an option before the pandemic but is now so prevalent it exists in 16 of the 20 largest U.S. school districts. The rapid rise reflects the pressure schools face to address the crisis amid a shortage of counselors at a time of unprecedented federal education spending on mental health. We offer suggestions for reporting this story in your own district. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-FEDERAL FUNDING-FERRIES-LOCALIZE IT: The Biden administration announced Thursday it will issue $220 million in grants to modernize the country’s ferry systems and replace some aging vessels with electric boats. Twelve ferry operators across nine states and territories will receive grants. We link to the grant details and offer localization tips. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US–INVASIVE-CARP-LOCALIZE IT: State and federal agencies have spent millions of dollars to stop the spread of invasive carp still threatening the health of waters in the upper Midwest, including a recent data-backed effort using transmitters to track individual fish and net large numbers of them. We offer resources and suggestions for pursuing this story locally. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-EPA-LEAD-AND-COPPER-LOCALIZE IT: Most U.S. cities will have to replace all of their lead water pipes within 10 years under a new Biden administration plan. It’s the most significant strengthening of lead regulations in more than three decades — since the original comprehensive lead rules were enacted in 1991. We offer additional context, reporting tips and details on some of the funding available. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HOMELESSNESS-ENCAMPMENT SWEEPS-LOCALIZE IT: More cities across the U.S. are cracking down on homeless tent encampments that have grown more visible and become unsafe. Homeless people and their advocates say encampment sweeps are cruel and costly, but government officials say it’s unacceptable to let encampments fester. We offer tips for localizing the story including how to request data on the number of sweeps. Find the latest Localize It guides.

COP28–EXTREME HEAT-LOCALIZE IT: Cities across the United States and around the world are grappling with ways to protect people from extreme heat as global warming pushes temperatures higher each year. In the shadow of the United Nations COP28 climate change conference happening now in Dubai, much work is already being done in attempts to ease extreme heat at the ground level in U.S. communities. We describe some of these efforts, offer suggestions for local reporting and link to AP coverage plans. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

AUDIO

Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods

Holiday crowds at airports and on highways are expected to be even bigger than last year

Critics pan draft text at UN climate talks as watered down as COP28 nears its finale in Dubai

‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by ‘Oppenheimer’

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.