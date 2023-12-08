Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

MICHIGAN-STATE-PRESIDENT

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the next president. Kevin Guskiewicz was voted in Friday morning. He’s been the chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for the past four years. He will take over a university that is now on its fifth leader since since former President Anna Lou Simon resigned in 2018 in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Michigan State has remained embroiled in controversy since. The previous president, Samuel Stanley Jr., resigned last October amid tension with the school’s governing board. By Joey Cappelletti. SENT: 510 words, photo.

CAMPUS SHOOTING-LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS — Police say a gunman who killed three faculty members at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas was an unemployed professor who stuffed his waistband with loaded handgun magazines before beginning the attack. Authorities say 67-year-old Anthony Polito brought more than 150 rounds of ammunition and a list of targets — although those shot weren’t on that list. Polito died in a shootout with police Wednesday minutes after opening fire inside a building housing a business school. A fourth victim, a visiting professor, is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say Polito appeared to be struggling financially. He taught some classes last year at Roseman University in Henderson, where he lived, but was let go after his program was canceled. By Rio Yamat and Ben Finley. SENT: 1,090 words, photos, video, audio.

IN BRIEF:

— HONEYWELL ACQUISITION — Honeywell is buying Carrier Global Corp.’s security division for $4.95 billion as it looks to strengthen its building automation capabilities.

VIRGINIA

BIDEN

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is heading to Las Vegas to showcase $8.2 billion in funding for 10 major passenger rail projects across the country. The money includes funding to spur work on high-speed, electric train routes that could one day link Nevada and California, as well as Los Angeles and San Francisco. Other train projects getting funding as part of Friday’s announcement are upgrades to heavily traveled corridors in Virginia and North Carolina and improvements to a rail bridge over the Potomac River to bolster passenger service in Washington. The president also plans to address the shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, that killed three people and wounded a fourth. By Will Weissert. SENT: 660 words, photo.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

CENSUS-DEFINING DISABILITY

The U.S. Census Bureau wants to change how it asks people about disabilities, and some advocates don’t like where things are heading. The advocates say the proposed changes will artificially reduce their numbers by almost half, even as more people are living with new conditions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Census Bureau officials say the revised approach on its most comprehensive survey of U.S. life will conform to international standards. Bureau officials say disabilities occur across a continuum rather than as a stark choice. But advocates say they weren’t consulted enough on the changes. If given final approval, the changes to the American Community Survey questions would be implemented in 2025. By Mike Schneider. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

HUNTER BIDEN

WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden has been indicted on tax charges in California as a special counsel investigation into the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son intensifies against the backdrop of the 2024 election. Thursday’s indictment has three felonies and six misdemeanors. Special counsel David Weiss says Hunter Biden “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills.” Defense attorney Abbe Lowell argues prosecutors bowed to political pressure in the case, which had been expected to end with a plea deal before it imploded over the summer. The new charges are in addition to federal firearms charges in Delaware alleging Hunter Biden broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018. By Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 770 words, photos, video, audio.

LOCALIZATION

US-EDUCATION-VIRTUAL COUNSELING-LOCALIZE IT: As schools across the U.S. grapple with the student mental health crisis, the use of telehealth therapy for K-12 students has skyrocketed. Video counseling at school was never an option before the pandemic but is now so prevalent it exists in 16 of the 20 largest U.S. school districts. The rapid rise reflects the pressure schools face to address the crisis amid a shortage of counselors at a time of unprecedented federal education spending on mental health. We offer suggestions for reporting this story in your own district. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-FEDERAL FUNDING-FERRIES-LOCALIZE IT: The Biden administration announced Thursday it will issue $220 million in grants to modernize the country’s ferry systems and replace some aging vessels with electric boats. Twelve ferry operators across nine states and territories will receive grants. We link to the grant details and offer localization tips. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US–INVASIVE-CARP-LOCALIZE IT: State and federal agencies have spent millions of dollars to stop the spread of invasive carp still threatening the health of waters in the upper Midwest, including a recent data-backed effort using transmitters to track individual fish and net large numbers of them. We offer resources and suggestions for pursuing this story locally. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-EPA-LEAD-AND-COPPER-LOCALIZE IT: Most U.S. cities will have to replace all of their lead water pipes within 10 years under a new Biden administration plan. It’s the most significant strengthening of lead regulations in more than three decades — since the original comprehensive lead rules were enacted in 1991. We offer additional context, reporting tips and details on some of the funding available. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HOMELESSNESS-ENCAMPMENT SWEEPS-LOCALIZE IT: More cities across the U.S. are cracking down on homeless tent encampments that have grown more visible and become unsafe. Homeless people and their advocates say encampment sweeps are cruel and costly, but government officials say it’s unacceptable to let encampments fester. We offer tips for localizing the story including how to request data on the number of sweeps. Find the latest Localize It guides.

COP28–EXTREME HEAT-LOCALIZE IT: Cities across the United States and around the world are grappling with ways to protect people from extreme heat as global warming pushes temperatures higher each year. In the shadow of the United Nations COP28 climate change conference happening now in Dubai, much work is already being done in attempts to ease extreme heat at the ground level in U.S. communities. We describe some of these efforts, offer suggestions for local reporting and link to AP coverage plans. Find the latest Localize It guides.

AUDIO

