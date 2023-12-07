Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

CAMPUS SHOOTING-LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS — A gunman who opened fire at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas fatally shot three people and critically wounded a fourth before police killed him in a shootout. Wednesday’s attack had terrified students and professors cowering in classrooms. A law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation tells The Associated Press that the shooter was a professor who’d unsuccessfully sought a job at the school. The campus is only a couple of miles from the Las Vegas Strip, where the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in October 2017. Police say lessons learned from that tragedy helped them confront Wednesday’s attack. By Ken Ritter and Rio Yamat. SENT: 750 words, photos, video, audio.

SOUTH CAROLINA

SOUTH CAROLINA-JOB SAFETY

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the largest labor organizations in the United States wants the federal government to wrest workplace safety oversight from South Carolina regulators. Service Employees International Union accuses state officials of failing to protect service employees in a Dec. 7 petition to the U.S. Labor Department. South Carolina is one of 22 states that run their own ship when it comes to enforcing occupational safety in most private businesses. Those programs must be “at least as effective” as their federal counterpart, but SEIU’s lawyer argues that’s not the case in South Carolina. By James Pollard. SENT: 590 words, photo.

IN BRIEF:

— STATE POLICE CHIEF — South Carolina’s governor wants the state’s top police officer to serve six more years. But to keep his retirement benefits, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel will have to take 30 days off first.

VIRGINIA

YOUNGKIN-BUDGET

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was expected to unveil a proposed early childhood education and child care initiative Thursday that will be part of a broader spending plan he will offer to lawmakers later this month. By Sarah Rankin. UPCOMING: 600 words by 6 p.m.

UNEMPLOYMENT VIRGINIA

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s agency that processes unemployment benefits has made great strides at clearing pandemic-related backlogs, but that work isn’t expected to be finished until next summer, a top official told lawmakers this week. By Sarah Rankin. UPCOMING: 775 words by 1:45 pm.

LOCALIZATION

US-EDUCATION-VIRTUAL COUNSELING-LOCALIZE IT: As schools across the U.S. grapple with the student mental health crisis, the use of telehealth therapy for K-12 students has skyrocketed. Video counseling at school was never an option before the pandemic but is now so prevalent it exists in 16 of the 20 largest U.S. school districts. The rapid rise reflects the pressure schools face to address the crisis amid a shortage of counselors at a time of unprecedented federal education spending on mental health. We offer suggestions for reporting this story in your own district. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-FEDERAL FUNDING-FERRIES-LOCALIZE IT: The Biden administration announced Thursday it will issue $220 million in grants to modernize the country’s ferry systems and replace some aging vessels with electric boats. Twelve ferry operators across nine states and territories will receive grants. We link to the grant details and offer localization tips. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US–INVASIVE-CARP-LOCALIZE IT: State and federal agencies have spent millions of dollars to stop the spread of invasive carp still threatening the health of waters in the upper Midwest, including a recent data-backed effort using transmitters to track individual fish and net large numbers of them. We offer resources and suggestions for pursuing this story locally. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-EPA-LEAD-AND-COPPER-LOCALIZE IT: Most U.S. cities will have to replace all of their lead water pipes within 10 years under a new Biden administration plan. It’s the most significant strengthening of lead regulations in more than three decades — since the original comprehensive lead rules were enacted in 1991. We offer additional context, reporting tips and details on some of the funding available. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HOMELESSNESS-ENCAMPMENT SWEEPS-LOCALIZE IT: More cities across the U.S. are cracking down on homeless tent encampments that have grown more visible and become unsafe. Homeless people and their advocates say encampment sweeps are cruel and costly, but government officials say it’s unacceptable to let encampments fester. We offer tips for localizing the story including how to request data on the number of sweeps. Find the latest Localize It guides.

COP28–EXTREME HEAT-LOCALIZE IT: Cities across the United States and around the world are grappling with ways to protect people from extreme heat as global warming pushes temperatures higher each year. In the shadow of the United Nations COP28 climate change conference happening now in Dubai, much work is already being done in attempts to ease extreme heat at the ground level in U.S. communities. We describe some of these efforts, offer suggestions for local reporting and link to AP coverage plans. Find the latest Localize It guides.

AUDIO

Vegas shooter who killed 3 was a professor who recently applied for a job at UNLV, AP source says

UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Gaza

Republicans went after one another at lively fourth debate skipped by Trump

Gas prices are falling across the country

