Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The two-week candidate filing period for the 2024 elections in North Carolina begins on Monday. On the ballot next year in the nation’s ninth-largest state are races for president, governor, U.S. House and all seats in the General Assembly. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is barred from term limits from running for another four-year term. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 3 p.m.

Fewer airplanes and helicopters will be flying tourists over Mount Rushmore and other national monuments and parks as new regulations take effect that are intended to protect the serenity of some of the nation’s most beloved natural areas. The air tours have pitted tour operators against visitors frustrated with the noise for decades, but it has come to a head as new management plans are rolled out at nearly two dozen national parks and monuments. One of the strictest yet was recently announced at Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park, where tour flights will essentially be banned from getting within a half mile of the South Dakota sites starting in April. By Heather Hollingsworth. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has announced he is running for Virginia governor in 2025. In a campaign video released Monday, Stoney says he wants all Virginians to have a fair shot at success. Stoney, who is in his second term as mayor, touts his efforts to improve residents’ lives by improving the city’s finances, fixing its roads, building new schools and reducing the poverty rate. Fellow Democrat U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger announced her bid for governor last month. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is term-limited and while no Republicans have announced a bid, Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears are seen as likely contenders. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 760 words, photo.

MANASSAS, Va. — A judge dismissed felony counts against a former northern Virginia election officials accused of misconduct in the 2020 elections after prosecutors say a key witness changed his story. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING: 360 words.

US-EDUCATION-VIRTUAL COUNSELING-LOCALIZE IT: As schools across the U.S. grapple with the student mental health crisis, the use of telehealth therapy for K-12 students has skyrocketed. Video counseling at school was never an option before the pandemic but is now so prevalent it exists in 16 of the 20 largest U.S. school districts. The rapid rise reflects the pressure schools face to address the crisis amid a shortage of counselors at a time of unprecedented federal education spending on mental health. We offer suggestions for reporting this story in your own district. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-FEDERAL FUNDING-FERRIES-LOCALIZE IT: The Biden administration announced Thursday it will issue $220 million in grants to modernize the country’s ferry systems and replace some aging vessels with electric boats. Twelve ferry operators across nine states and territories will receive grants. We link to the grant details and offer localization tips. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US–INVASIVE-CARP-LOCALIZE IT: State and federal agencies have spent millions of dollars to stop the spread of invasive carp still threatening the health of waters in the upper Midwest, including a recent data-backed effort using transmitters to track individual fish and net large numbers of them. We offer resources and suggestions for pursuing this story locally. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-EPA-LEAD-AND-COPPER-LOCALIZE IT: Most U.S. cities will have to replace all of their lead water pipes within 10 years under a new Biden administration plan. It’s the most significant strengthening of lead regulations in more than three decades — since the original comprehensive lead rules were enacted in 1991. We offer additional context, reporting tips and details on some of the funding available. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HOMELESSNESS-ENCAMPMENT SWEEPS-LOCALIZE IT: More cities across the U.S. are cracking down on homeless tent encampments that have grown more visible and become unsafe. Homeless people and their advocates say encampment sweeps are cruel and costly, but government officials say it’s unacceptable to let encampments fester. We offer tips for localizing the story including how to request data on the number of sweeps. Find the latest Localize It guides.

COP28–EXTREME HEAT-LOCALIZE IT: Cities across the United States and around the world are grappling with ways to protect people from extreme heat as global warming pushes temperatures higher each year. In the shadow of the United Nations COP28 climate change conference happening now in Dubai, much work is already being done in attempts to ease extreme heat at the ground level in U.S. communities. We describe some of these efforts, offer suggestions for local reporting and link to AP coverage plans. Find the latest Localize It guides.

