Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

NEW LAWS

RALEIGH, N.C. — New or tougher criminal penalties against rioting and attacking power stations, law enforcement officers and health care workers are among laws approved this year that are taking effect on Friday in North Carolina. Expanded gun rights at some places of worship and prohibitions on state agencies from demanding job applicants comment on personal and political beliefs also are among over two dozen new laws enacted by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and now getting implemented in full or in part. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 650 words by 3 p.m.

AIRPLANE-BATHROOM-CAMERA

BOSTON — A teenage girl and her parents are suing American Airlines, saying that a flight attendant secretly filmed her using an airplane toilet. In a lawsuit filed Friday, lawyers for the family say American should have known the flight attendant was a danger. They say other crew members let the man destroy evidence by failing to confiscate his phone after being confronted by the girl’s parents. According to the lawsuit, the incident happened on a September flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston. The 14-year-old girl says after she used the toilet, she saw a phone taped to the back of the toilet and partly hidden by tape. By Davis Koenig and Michael Casey. SENT: 400 words, photos.

____

VIRGINIA

ELECTION 2023-VIRGINIA RESIDENCY REQUIREMENT

A Virginia judge will hear arguments Friday about whether to dismiss a lawsuit that challenges a state senator’s qualification to hold office over questions about whether she met residency requirements. By Sarah Rankin.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BLACK ATTORNEYS GENERAL

BOSTON — The American legal system has never faced greater challenges or demands for reform from people of all races and across the political spectrum. In exclusive sit-down interviews with The Associated Press, several Black Democrat attorneys general discuss the role race and politics plays in their job. With a historic number of Black Americans currently serving in top law enforcement leadership roles, the top law enforcement officials speak about their responsibilities as change agents in a criminal legal system in which Black people bear the brunt of the nation’s perpetual war on crime. By Matt Brown. SENT: 2,300 words, photos, video, audio.

____

LOCALIZATION

US–INVASIVE-CARP-LOCALIZE IT: State and federal agencies have spent millions of dollars to stop the spread of invasive carp still threatening the health of waters in the upper Midwest, including a recent data-backed effort using transmitters to track individual fish and net large numbers of them. We offer resources and suggestions for pursuing this story locally. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-EPA-LEAD-AND-COPPER-LOCALIZE IT: Most U.S. cities will have to replace all of their lead water pipes within 10 years under a new Biden administration plan. It’s the most significant strengthening of lead regulations in more than three decades — since the original comprehensive lead rules were enacted in 1991. We offer additional context, reporting tips and details on some of the funding available. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HOMELESSNESS-ENCAMPMENT SWEEPS-LOCALIZE IT: More cities across the U.S. are cracking down on homeless tent encampments that have grown more visible and become unsafe. Records obtained by The Associated Press show attempts to clear or to mitigate encampments increased in cities from Los Angeles to New York as public pressure grew on officials. Homeless people and their advocates say encampment sweeps are cruel and costly, and there aren’t enough shelter beds or treatment for everyone. But government officials say it’s unacceptable to let encampments fester. We offer tips for localizing the story including how to request data on the number of sweeps. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-UNAPPROVED SCHOOLS-LOCALIZE IT: The Associated Press on Monday published a story exploring a category of off-the-grid schooling that has gained popularity in Louisiana: Schools that are allowed to operate without state approval as long as they don’t accept public funding. There are laws in many other states that allow anyone to educate children from multiple families with similarly lax oversight. The arrangements raise questions about what kind of education kids are getting — and whether they’re getting one at all. We list the states with these laws and offer ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

COP28–EXTREME HEAT-LOCALIZE IT: Cities across the United States and around the world are grappling with ways to protect people from extreme heat as global warming pushes temperatures higher each year. In the shadow of the United Nations COP28 climate change conference opening later this month in Dubai, much work is already being done in attempts to ease extreme heat at the ground level in U.S. communities. We describe some of these efforts, offer suggestions for local reporting and link to AP coverage plans. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

AUDIO

Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93

Activists at COP28 draw parallels between climate action and war in Gaza

Report: Belief death penalty is applied unfairly shows capital punishment’s growing isolation in US

DeSantis and Newsom lob insults and talk some policy in a faceoff between two White House aspirants

———————————

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.