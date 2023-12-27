Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 10.50 cents at $6.1950 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .50 cent at $4.76 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 3.50 cents at $3.6875 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 6.75 cents at $13.0450 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 1.15 cents at $1.7090 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 4.05 cents at $2.2165 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .60 cent at $.6927 a pound.

