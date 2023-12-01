Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Wheat for Dec. was up 6.75 cents at $5.77 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 2.75 cents at $4.6450 a bushel,…

Wheat for Dec. was up 6.75 cents at $5.77 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 2.75 cents at $4.6450 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 20.75 cents at $3.9475 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was down 17.25 cents at $13.25 a bushel.

Beef, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle lost 1.60 cents at $1.6927 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 5.53 cents at $2.1442 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs declined .17 cent at $.6860 a pound.

