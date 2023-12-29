NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 3:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

s mk950 mkts

Wheat for Mar. was down 3.50 cents at $6.28 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 3 cents at $4.7125 a bushel, Mar. oats fell 1.50 cents at $3.8575 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 11.75 cents at $12.9750 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up 2.47 cents at $1.7367 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .17 cent at $2.2230 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .48 cent at $.6797 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up