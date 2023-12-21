Grains lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off 4.75 cents at $6.1250 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 1.50 cents at $4.7150 a bushel; Mar. oats was down 6.75 cents at $3.6825 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 16.25 cents at $12.2975 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose 1.45 cents at $1.6990 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .78 cent at $2.2335 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was down .10 cent at $.7035 a pound.

