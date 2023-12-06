Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. was off 5 cents at $6.1575 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 3.75 cents at $4.6475 a bushel,…

Wheat for Dec. was off 5 cents at $6.1575 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 3.75 cents at $4.6475 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 19.75 cents at $3.8250 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was down 10 cents at $12.9550 a bushel.

Beef lower, pork hlgher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle dropped 5.05 cents at $1.6345 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 4.55 cents at $2.1045 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs gained .73 cent at $.6755 a pound.

