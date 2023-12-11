Grains lower, Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off 18.75 cents at $6.13 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 7 cents at $4.6275 a bushel; Mar. oats was down 33.50 cents at $3.5050 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 1 cent at $13.2375 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose 2.02 cents at $1.6507 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.47 cents at $2.1372 a pound; Dec. lean hogs advanced .40 cent at $.6815 a pound.

