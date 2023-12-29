Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 5.50 cents at $6.26 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2.25 cents at $4.7475 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 4 cents at $3.8075 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 19.25 cents at $13 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 2.55 cents at $1.7357 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.83 cents at $2.2357 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was down 1.12 cents at $.6855 a pound.

