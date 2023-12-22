Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was up 1.75 cents at $6.1425 a bushel; Mar. corn lost .75 cent at $4.7225 a bushel; Mar. oats was down 4.25 cents at $3.64 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 3.75 cents at $13.01 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .50 cent at $1.7040 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle dropped 1.35 cents at $2.22 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up 1.45 cents at $.7180 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.