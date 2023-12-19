Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off 6 cents at $6.1825 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 6 cents at $4.7375 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 10 cents at $3.87 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained .50 cent at $13.1750 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .20 cent at $1.6930 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .53 cent at $2.2362 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was down 1.07 cents at $.7105 a pound.

