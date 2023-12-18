Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. was off 12.25 cents at $6.17 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 6 cents at $4.77 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. was off 12.25 cents at $6.17 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 6 cents at $4.77 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 8 cents at $3.8350 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 11.25 cents at $13.27 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose .60 cent at $1.6882 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up 2.27 cents at $2.2317 a pound; while Mar. lean hogs dropped .33 cent at $.7157 a pound.

