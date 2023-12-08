Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 6 cents at $6.3275 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 4.25 cents at $4.6975 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 14 cents at $3.84 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 7.75 cent at $13.2475 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 1.35 cents at $1.6305 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 1.95 cents at $2.1125 a pound; Dec. lean hogs gained .48 cent at $.6775 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.