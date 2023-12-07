Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was down 17 cents at $6.3275 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 1.25 cents at $4.6550 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 23.50 cents at $3.70 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 1 cent at $13.325 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost .37 cent at $1.6440 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 3.27 cent at $2.1320 a pound; Dec. lean hogs lost .37 cent at $.6727 a pound.

