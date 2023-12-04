Grains, Livestock mixed

d CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 13.25 cents at $5.83 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 1.75 cents at $4.5925 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 5 cents at $3.8925 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 6 cents at $13.25 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 1.88 cents at $1.6887 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .35 cent at $2.1870 a pound; Dec. lean hogs gained .10 cent at $.6875 a pound.

