Genesco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Friday reported earnings of $6.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories posted revenue of $579.3 million in the period.

Genesco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $2 per share.

