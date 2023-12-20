General Mills: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $595.5 million. On…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $595.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods posted revenue of $5.14 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.34 billion.

