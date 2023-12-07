Genasys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Genasys Inc. (GNSS) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.1 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Genasys Inc. (GNSS) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The developer of directed sound technologies used by the military and police posted revenue of $10.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.4 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $46.7 million.

