G-III Apparel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $127.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.78 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The clothing and accessories maker posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

G-III Apparel expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.15 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIII

