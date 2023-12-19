FuelCell Energy: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.4 million…

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The fuel cell power plant maker posted revenue of $22.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $107.6 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $123.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCEL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.