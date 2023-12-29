GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 41, Princess Anne 34 Banneker, D.C. 41, North Stafford 34 Bearden, Tenn. 71, Steward…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 41, Princess Anne 34

Banneker, D.C. 41, North Stafford 34

Bearden, Tenn. 71, Steward School 61

Bishop McNamara, Md. 53, Manchester 45

Clarke County 60, Manassas Park 11

Clinton, S.C. 26, Christchurch 17

Colonial Forge 35, James Monroe 33

Deep Creek 53, South Bronx Preparatory – A College Board, N.Y. 37

East Rockingham 43, Strasburg 34

Edison 59, Massaponax 53

Fairfax 38, John R. Lewis 3

Falls Church 64, George Marshall 44

Fort Chiswell 54, Marion 50, OT

Freedom – South Riding 33, TJ-Alexandria 19

Friends Central, Pa. 43, Norfolk Christian School 37

Gainesville 56, Norview 44

Good Counsel, Md. 69, McLean 26

Great Bridge 45, Churchland 44

Hampton Roads 42, Miller School 26

Highland Springs 53, Deep Run 41

James River 63, Miami, Fla. 56

Jenkins, Ky. 46, Abingdon 36

John Marshall 64, Trinity Episcopal 23

Kecoughtan 32, Lakeland 24

Kempsville 48, Grassfield 40

King’s Fork High School 49, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 37

Lafayette 47, C.D. Hylton 33

Langley 64, Surrattsville, Md. 34

Manor High School 49, Indian River 33

Maury 62, Phoebus 56

Mechanicsville High School 53, TJHS 7

Nandua 43, Crisfield, Md. 8

Norcom 58, Lake Taylor 51

North Stokes, N.C. 40, Bassett 29

North Surry, N.C. 57, Galax 29

Paul VI Catholic High School 44, Virginia Academy 43

Rural Retreat 61, Bland County 45

Salem 82, Rockbridge County 20

Sherando 51, Skyline 41

St. Annes-Belfield 52, SHABACH! Christian, Md. 38

St. Frances Academy, Md. 53, Menchville 42

The Covenant School 43, Mills Godwin 28

Tri-City Christian, Calif. 47, Chilhowie 42

Twin Valley 45, Holston 26

West Potomac 63, Stone Bridge 46

West Potomac 82, Western Branch 80

Westfield 38, Colgan 35

Whitley Co., Ky. 67, Thomas Walker 22

William Fleming 57, Green Run 18

Woodbridge 54, Bayside 48

Woodgrove 79, Patriot 42

Rockingham County Christmas Tournament=

Carlisle 33, Rockingham County, N.C. 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

