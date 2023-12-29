GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 41, Princess Anne 34
Banneker, D.C. 41, North Stafford 34
Bearden, Tenn. 71, Steward School 61
Bishop McNamara, Md. 53, Manchester 45
Clarke County 60, Manassas Park 11
Clinton, S.C. 26, Christchurch 17
Colonial Forge 35, James Monroe 33
Deep Creek 53, South Bronx Preparatory – A College Board, N.Y. 37
East Rockingham 43, Strasburg 34
Edison 59, Massaponax 53
Fairfax 38, John R. Lewis 3
Falls Church 64, George Marshall 44
Fort Chiswell 54, Marion 50, OT
Freedom – South Riding 33, TJ-Alexandria 19
Friends Central, Pa. 43, Norfolk Christian School 37
Gainesville 56, Norview 44
Good Counsel, Md. 69, McLean 26
Great Bridge 45, Churchland 44
Hampton Roads 42, Miller School 26
Highland Springs 53, Deep Run 41
James River 63, Miami, Fla. 56
Jenkins, Ky. 46, Abingdon 36
John Marshall 64, Trinity Episcopal 23
Kecoughtan 32, Lakeland 24
Kempsville 48, Grassfield 40
King’s Fork High School 49, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 37
Lafayette 47, C.D. Hylton 33
Langley 64, Surrattsville, Md. 34
Manor High School 49, Indian River 33
Maury 62, Phoebus 56
Mechanicsville High School 53, TJHS 7
Nandua 43, Crisfield, Md. 8
Norcom 58, Lake Taylor 51
North Stokes, N.C. 40, Bassett 29
North Surry, N.C. 57, Galax 29
Paul VI Catholic High School 44, Virginia Academy 43
Rural Retreat 61, Bland County 45
Salem 82, Rockbridge County 20
Sherando 51, Skyline 41
St. Annes-Belfield 52, SHABACH! Christian, Md. 38
St. Frances Academy, Md. 53, Menchville 42
The Covenant School 43, Mills Godwin 28
Tri-City Christian, Calif. 47, Chilhowie 42
Twin Valley 45, Holston 26
West Potomac 63, Stone Bridge 46
West Potomac 82, Western Branch 80
Westfield 38, Colgan 35
Whitley Co., Ky. 67, Thomas Walker 22
William Fleming 57, Green Run 18
Woodbridge 54, Bayside 48
Woodgrove 79, Patriot 42
Rockingham County Christmas Tournament=
Carlisle 33, Rockingham County, N.C. 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.